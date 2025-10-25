New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) to collaborate on joint studies, research, and technical contributions in advanced telecom technologies and global standardisation activities.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Communications, the partnership aims to develop India-specific standards and test frameworks, explore future network technologies such as 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs), and enhance India's participation in ITU-T (International Telecommunication Union - Telecommunication Standardisation Sector) Study Groups.

The MoU was signed on October 24 by Amit Kumar Srivastava, DDG (Mobile Technologies), TEC, and Prof. Budaraju Srinivasa Murty, Director, IITH, in the presence of Syed Tausif Abbas, Sr DDG and Head (TEC), and Prof. Kiran Kumar Kuchi, IITH, at IIT Hyderabad.

The partnership creates a formal framework for TEC to work closely with IIT Hyderabad on next-generation telecom and standardisation activities.

The key areas of collaboration includes Mobile Communication Technologies: Study and technical contributions on Network Architecture, signalling and protocols for 4G, 5G, NB-IoT etc, Open RAN: Collaborative research in Open RAN and Network Disaggregation, focusing on open interfaces and orchestration, 6G: Exploring of architecture and enabling technologies for 6G with contributions in standardisation activities in 3GPP and related global forums.

It includes Terrestrial Networks (NTNs): Research and standardisation on NTN and HAPS, and the integration of Terrestrial Networks (TNs) with NTN; and Specific Absorption Rate (SAR), Joint work on SAR exposure, compliance framework, and health impact studies.

This partnership aims to accelerate indigenous R&D and increase India's influence in global standardisation processes by strengthening India's contributions to global standardisation bodies such as ITU and 3GPP.

This collaboration will further the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by strengthening indigenous research, design, and manufacturing in telecom--developing India-specific standards, test frameworks, and homegrown solutions that bolster national self-reliance, secure critical communications infrastructure, and reduce dependence on imports.

The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) is the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) of the Government of India. TEC formulates technical standards, specifications, and conformity assessment requirements for telecom equipment and networks in India, ensuring interoperability, quality, and alignment with global best practices. TEC represents India in international fora such as the ITU-T, ITU-R and coordinates National Working Groups for global standardisation activities

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad), established in 2008, is a premier institute of national importance with strong academic and research capabilities in advanced telecommunications, 5G/6G technologies, artificial intelligence applications in telecom, and emerging ICT domains. (ANI)

