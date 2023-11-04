New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Pande on Saturday said technology is driving geopolitics like never before and emerging as a new strategic arena of geopolitical competition.

The Army chief made these comments during his valedictory address at the inaugural edition of Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2023, which concluded at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi on Saturday.

The COAS mentioned that the unprecedented churn in the global landscape has set into motion a chain of events and new trend lines.

He highlighted that India's resolve, resilience, and diverse capacities were put to a severe test during the pandemic, and our nation rode the storm well. He also remarked that the agile, resilient, consumer-driven economy of our nation helped us to brave the economic downturn of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He added that India has a credible voice on the world stage, one that is distinct, rooted in Indian ethos, and effective in articulating the concerns of the Global South.

Saying that India's defence cooperation outreach is being enhanced, the Army chief highlighted the importance of military diplomacy in India's multilateral engagement efforts.

He remarked that the scope and scale of joint exercises with friendly foreign partner nations have been enhanced, emphasising the national resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence hardware, which is being enabled by a resurgent Indian defence industry.

He added that the outcome of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue would be to foster collaborative efforts to address global issues and pilot the course of comprehensive security within India's Indo-Pacific neighbourhood, with the perspective of ensuring the safety of the global commons.

He added that security discourses, such as this dialogue, among like-minded countries assume importance because of the common interests and values India shares with them, such as democracy, human rights, the rule of law, etc.

He reiterated that India's outlook emphasises respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, equality for all, peaceful resolution of disputes, avoidance of the use of force, and adherence to international laws, rules, and regulations.

In his closing remarks, the COAS highlighted some of the key aspects discussed during various sessions. He emphasised India's commitment to promoting regional stability and shared prosperity.

He highlighted that the Indo-Pacific remains central in the world's strategic discourse and iterated that 'Deterrence' should not be allowed to fail in this region.

He also underscored the importance of collaborative security and partnership among like-minded nations to achieve regional stability through military balance as well as address transnational threats.

He also noted that kinetic instruments of war have also undergone notable technological progression, and cumulatively, the battle space has become more complex, contested, and lethal. He mentioned that niche technology does not remain superpower-centric anymore.

On the Indian defence industry, he mentioned that the central government has facilitated the industry's progression through enabling policies, the establishment of defence industrial corridors, and handholding by multiple stakeholders.

"This has helped the defence industry rise to the challenges, and efforts have commenced to show results," he added.

He remarked that comprehensive deterrence recognises the importance of a holistic approach to security, which encompasses military, economic, diplomatic, technological, and informational elements.

General Pande said "peace is secured from a position of strength, and the strength comes from the unity of like-minded nations that respect international norms".

He mentioned that collective and collaborative security partnerships are the way ahead. (ANI)

