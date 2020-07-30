Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 30 (ANI): India's first Information Technology (IT) park, Technopark Trivandrum entered its 30th year on Thursday and set its eyes on a post-COVID reopening, a statement from Technopark Trivandrum, informed.

"An autonomous organisation fully owned by the Government of Kerala, Technopark has grown from strength to strength since it came into existence on 28th July 1990. The idea of workspace is set for a paradigm shift in the post-pandemic era. In the unfolding context fraught with hopes and anxieties, Technopark considers its future quite bright, strengthening its core competence of being a stable and safe campus for investors and talented professionals," the release quoted Sasi Pilacheri Meethal, CEO of IT Parks in Kerala.

"One of the most vibrant IT facilities of India, Technopark has consistently been expanding its list of valued clientele on account of its world-class infrastructure, customer-friendly ambiance, excellent data connectivity and green environment. Technopark is one of the world's greenest Technopolis as well," the statement further quoted Meethal.

The statement further informed that Technopark clocked an overall growth of IT export of 40% in 2018-19 over 2016. The institution recorded direct employment of 62,000 by March 2020, which is incremental employability of 10,000 from 2016.

"Major MNCs that have started operations at Technopark campus during the period 2016-2020 include Nissan Digital India, Tech Mahindra, Teranet, Way Dot Com and HnR Block India Pvt Ltd., which together account for an investment of Rs 27.5 crore and provide over 1610 jobs. The 1200 Cr investment of Taurus Down Town project was launched on 12th October 2018 in Technopark Phase III. The project is envisaged at 57 lakh sq.ft of built-up space with IT & commercial space and is expected to give direct employment of 25,000," the statement added. (ANI)

