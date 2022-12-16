Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a residential building in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

The incident occurred in Bhiwadi police station area on Thursday evening, they said.

The deceased, identified as Kavya, lived with his parents in Gurugram, they said.

According to the boy's parents, Kavya was in depression and came to Bhiwadi with his grandparents on Thursday, police said.

The boy's grandparents lived at the fourth floor of the building, they said, adding the teen went to the fifth floor and jumped from there.

The body was handed over to the family who did not seek a post-mortem, police said.

