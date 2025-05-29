Thane, May 29 (PTI) Police have detained a 15-year-old boy for allegedly killing a man after an altercation in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at Surai village in Mankoli area of Bhiwandi town.

The boy and the 22-year-old man, both carpenters, were making furniture in a house where they had a quarrel over the issue of cooking food and washing utensils, Narpoli police station's senior inspector Bharat Kamat said.

The boy then allegedly attacked the man, identified as Kaisar Azgar Ali, with a ply cutter, injuring him severely from shoulder to neck, he said.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he died on Wednesday evening while undergoing treatment, the official said.

The juvenile was detained and an FIR was registered against him under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

The accused has been lodged at a remand home in Bhiwandi, the police added.

