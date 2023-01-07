Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the seventh-floor building in Ahmedabad on Saturday early morning in which a teenage girl was trapped inside the building before the fire tenders team rescued her alive.

As per the sources, a fire broke out in a seventh-floor building in Orchid Green Flat near Girdharnagar Circle in the Shahibaug area of Ahmedabad around 7.28 a.m. on Saturday.

The teenage girl was shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to severe burn injuries, as per the sources.

According to the police, the fire brigade team rushed to the spot as soon as they got informed.

As per sources, four members of the family managed to get out of the building. But a fifteen-year-old girl Pranjal was trapped inside a room.

The fire tender team rose to the situation and rescued the girl with utmost urgency.

Police said the fire has been extinguished. (ANI)

