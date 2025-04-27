Thane, Apr 27 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy went missing after he entered a lake in Thane city on Sunday, triggering a search operation, which was paused after nightfall, an official said.

Sahil Ghorpade was swimming with his friends in the Rayladevi lake in the Wagle Estate area when he went under the water around 5.30 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

“We deployed an underwater telescopic camera and thermal scanners to locate the missing boy. Despite a search lasting about one and a half hours, visibility issues due to darkness hampered our efforts,” Tadvi said.

Eyewitnesses said Ghorpade perhaps had not anticipated the sudden changes in water depth of the lake.

“We will resume the operation early tomorrow (Monday) morning,” Tadvi added.

