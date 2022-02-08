Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Mohd Yasar was walking near his house in Noorkote-Pothi village when he accidentally stepped on the landmine, causing it to explode, they said.

The teenager suffered serious injuries on his left foot and was rushed to the hospital, the officials said.

As part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines that sometimes get washed away in rains, resulting in such accidents, they said.

