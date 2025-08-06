New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha alleged that Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav holds multiple Election IDs, suggesting a similar practice among his supporters. He further said there is no issue on the ground in Bihar regarding Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"On the ground, there is no issue in Bihar. When the Opposition leader (Tejashwi Yadav) kept two Election IDs, then we don't know how many IDs his supporters must be having. This is the reason SIR is being done," he said.

A few days ago, a complaint was filed against the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav at Digha Police Station in Patna, alleging that he holds two Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs). The complaint was submitted by an advocate, Rajiv Ranjan, who has requested that appropriate legal action be initiated.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that his EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number has been "changed."

Yadav had further raised concerns over his name missing from the electoral roll, questioning how he would contest the upcoming elections. Despite possessing a valid EPIC number, Yadav claimed that his name could not be traced in the voters' list, sparking allegations of irregularities in the electoral process.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav had alleged, "My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?"

Following this, the Electoral Registration Officer in Patna on Sunday asked him to provide the details of the EPIC card he mentioned during his press conference, so that the matter can be thoroughly investigated.

On Saturday, in a press conference, Tejashwi said his name was not included in the new draft voter list being revised in Bihar. However, officials checked the records and found his name on the list.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal United (JDU) slammed Yadav over allegations levelled by him against the Election Commission, and said that the opposition's narrative has been "destroyed".

'Tejashwi Yadav's theft has been caught. Sometimes he cries about names being removed from the voter list, and sometimes he spreads lies about the EPIC number. The truth is that now the narrative of Tejashwi and the entire opposition has been completely destroyed," the party said in a post in hindi on the social media platform X. (ANI)

