By Pramod Chaturvedi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 2 (ANI): Congress leader Mota Rohit questioned BRS Working President KT Rama Rao over Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha's alleged remarks that her husband's phone was tapped during the BRS tenure.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Budget Session 2026: Fierce Government-Opposition Showdown Over Rahul Gandhi's Mention of Ex-Army Chief Mukund Naravane's Unpublished Memoir.

This comes after KTR's alleged political vendetta and diversion tactics regarding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioning BRS Chief KC Rao in connection with the phone-tapping case.

Meanwhile, Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha expressed optimism in KCR's questioning and asked to wait for the probe results.

Also Read | Tasmac to Relaunch Liquor Bottle Buy-Back Scheme in Chennai This Week Following Worker Protests and Operational Review.

Speaking to the media, she said, " They should conclude the probe in this case soon. KCR garu was summoned, and I am sure he answered to the best of his knowledge. Let us see what the result will be."

Meanwhile, KTR launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led State Government, describing its two-year governance in three words--Diversion, Subversion and Perversion. He alleged that the administration was deliberately diverting public attention, concealing its failures, and indulging in what he termed "perverted politics."

According to an official note, KTR claimed that the SIT had failed to adhere to legal provisions, including those under the BNSS law enacted by Parliament. However, he said KCR, despite not being legally required to appear in person, chose to cooperate fully with the inquiry out of respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. He noted that courts had, in several precedents, allowed questioning at a person's residence, but KCR voluntarily presented himself before the SIT and answered every query in detail.

According to KTR, the proceedings made it clear to the police leadership, including the DGP and SIT officials, that no wrongdoing had occurred during the BRS government's tenure. He alleged that for two years the Congress had encouraged rumours, speculative narratives and selective leaks to malign KCR and the previous administration, and expressed hope that the inquiry would finally put an end to what he described as politically motivated insinuations.

Appealing to the media, KTR urged journalists not to rely on unofficial leaks, saying that if authorities had any substantive findings, they should issue formal statements. He remarked that the repeated circulation of unverified information only highlighted the weakness of the case.

"Trying to smear KCR is like spitting at the sun--it will fall back on those who attempt it," he warned, accusing the State Government of pursuing what he termed "petty politics" for the last two years, the noted stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)