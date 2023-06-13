Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): A 20-year-old woman from Telangana Mahabubabad district died by suicide allegedly after her 'lover' refused to marry her, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Kuravi of Mahabubabad district. Based on the complaint of the deceased's mother, the police have registered a case against her boyfriend.

Also Read | World GDP Growth Forecast: India to Register Highest Economic Growth Among Major Countries in 2023-24, Check Where US, UK and China Stand on the List.

According to the police, the 20-year-old woman and a man from the same village were in a relationship for the last two years. When she asked him to marry her, he refused her proposal.

"Her mother alleged that the man had told her daughter that he loved her and the two were in a relationship. However, he claimed that he didn't love her at all and refused to marry her," Kuaravi Sub-Inspector Ram Nayak said while adding that after being heartbroken from this, she chose to end her life.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says Person Facing Casteism Has Right To Change Surname Without Any Reservation Benefits.

"We have registered a case, and further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)