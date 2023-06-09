After a dispute over his wife, an angry husband pasted obscene posters of his wife with a mobile number on the wall in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The incident of pasting posters in the locality was captured in the CCTV footage. The woman warned of suicide and registered a complaint at the Kamla Nagar police station. The husband-wife dispute had been going on for six years. Patna Shocker! Woman Stabs Husband's Private Parts Two Days After Marriage in a Fit of Rage, Arrested.

CCTV Video Incident of Putting Up the Posters

आगरा ➡️अश्लील पोस्टर लगाते सीसीटीवी फुटेज वायरल ➡️पति ने लगाए पत्नी के अश्लील पोस्टर ➡️अश्लील पोस्टर पर महिला का लिखा है नंबर ➡️पीड़ित महिला ने डीसीपी से की मामले की शिकायत ➡️कार्रवाई न होने पर आत्महत्या की दी महिला ने चेतावनी ➡️6 साल से चल रहा है पति-पत्नी का विवाद… pic.twitter.com/vaQxeksnGl — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) June 9, 2023

