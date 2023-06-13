Lucknow, June 13: In a shocking incident in Lucknow, a security guard, was killed and his private parts chopped off by one Anupam Tiwari who suspected the victim of having an affair with his mother, police said.

The body of the victim Siddharth Mishra, 34, of Daliganj, was recovered from an embankment near PAC 35 Battalion in Mahanagar. The accused was emotionally upset with his parents and was staying separately in Madioan. His father is suffering with black fungus and is bedridden. Karnataka Shocker: Residential School Incharge Arrested After Minor Girl Student’s Death in Shivamogga.

The victim met the miscreant's mother through their common acquaintance. When the accused came to know of the victim's affair with his mother, he got perturbed.

DCP Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said, "The victim had head injuries and had his private parts chopped off by some sharp object. A blood-stained slab was recovered from the scene also." A team started the investigation after a case was lodged by the deceased's brother Bindu Mishra.

"An investigation revealed that Siddharth used to visit the house of a woman," the DCP added. The lead worked as the cops found the suspect who had the motive to kill the victim. "The team working on the case worked in a manual way and collected details of the miscreant who owned up the crime during questioning," said the police officer. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Watches Woman Taking Bath by Peeping Through Neighbour's House Window, Arrested for Sexual Harassment.

"He disclosed that he was filled with hatred for the victim after he came to know his relations with former's mother. He said that he planned to kill Siddharth who used to jeer at him also in the past but changed his mind as he did not find a suitable place to eliminate the victim," the DCP added.

On the fateful day, he offered Siddharth drinks which he purchased from a shop in Rahim Nagar and then they moved to the embankment. When Siddharth got drunk, the accused attacked him with a slab/stone and killed him on the spot. He then chopped off his private part which he threw in the Kukrail drain and fled the scene.

