Koutala Police recovered the bodies of youths drowned in Wardha River. (Photo/ANI)

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad (Telangana) [India], March 25 (ANI): In a tragic incident on Monday, four youths drowned in the Wardha river in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, police said.

According to police, the bodies of the youth have been recovered.

"The youths died after falling into the Wardha River in Koutala Mandal of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district. The youths reportedly went for swimming in the river on the occasion of Holi. The bodies of the youth have been recovered," Koutala police officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

