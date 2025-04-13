Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday announced that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will hold a public protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a press conference he announced a protest on April 19 from 7 PM to 10 PM at Darussalam in Hyderabad. The protest meeting he said will be presided over by AIMPLB President Khalid Saifullah Rahmani

Owaisi stated that members of the Muslim Personal Law Boards of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, along with prominent Muslim organizations from both states, will participate and address the public, highlighting that the Waqf (Amendment) Act is not in the interest of Waqf properties.

'In this protest public meeting, members of the Muslim Personal Law Board of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and big Muslim organizations of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will take part. They will tell the public through their speeches that this Waqf (Amendment) Act is not in favour of the Waqf. We are also trying to talk to the members of the Waqf Committee, and if their schedule permits, they can also come and participate in the public meeting...," he said.

Violent protests erupted in Jangipur and other areas of West Bengal, including Amtala, Suti, Dhuliyan, Murshidabad, and North 24 Parganas, against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, damaging public property. A Muslim organization in Siliguri and students from Aliah University in Kolkata also protested, urging the central government to repeal the Act.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed during the Budget session.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering relevant stakeholders, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties. (ANI)

