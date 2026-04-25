Mulugu (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): An 18-year-old woman member of the banned CPI (Maoist) party surrendered before the Mulugu District Police today, citing a desire to lead a peaceful life. The surrender took place, following an awareness campaign titled "More than war, come back to our village" aimed at tribal welfare.

According to a press release by Mulugu District Police, as a result of the awareness program "More than war, come back to our village" undertaken by the Mulugu District Police for the development and welfare of the tribal people, a party member of the banned CPI (Maoist) party, who came to know about the rehabilitation facilities provided by the Telangana State Government and the Police Department, and with the intention of leaving Maoism and leading a peaceful life, Janjivana Sravanti in the presence of Mulugu District SP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan, IPS.

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The press release stated that this woman Maoist, who joined the mainstream, worked as a platoon member in the presence of the South Buster Divisional Committee in charge and 9th Platoon Commander Vijjalu, also known as Aithu (DKSZCM).

The release added that the Telangana government is implementing the best surrender policy in the country, and those who join the mainstream are provided with cash reward, medical services, rehabilitation assistance and full support for their reintegration into society.

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"We are appealing to the remaining Maoist members through counselling and various media to their family members to join the mainstream. She was given Rs. 25,000/- immediate rehabilitation financial assistance by the SP as part of the surrender policy of the Telangana State Government," the release further stated.

According to the Mulugu District Police, "Details of surrendered Maoist member are Mudiyam Rame, also known as Rajitha, daughter of Deva (18 years), ST-Gothikoya, resident of Dalla (V), Basaguda PS Range, Bijapur District, Chhattisgarh State. Designation: Party Member, South Buster Divisional Committee, 9th Platoon." (ANI)

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