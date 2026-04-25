Two teenage girls are in critical condition after attempting suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on Friday. The victims, aged 16 and 17, reportedly consumed poison after being filmed without their consent while bathing in the Yamuna River. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Pahari police station. The girls were initially rushed to the Pahari Community Health Centre (CHC) but were later moved to Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda for advanced treatment due to their deteriorating health. Karnataka Shocker: Man Arrested for Secretly Filming Women While They Were Bathing.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the teenagers were at the river on Thursday when unidentified individuals clicked photos and recorded videos of them. The girls reportedly took the extreme step after being scolded by their families over the incident, which caused them immense psychological distress. Voyeurism in West Bengal: Man Caught Red-Handed Recording Video of Woman in Bathroom in Malda, Arrested.

The district police have formed three specialized teams to handle the case. One team is stationed at the hospital to monitor the victims' recovery, while another is coordinating with family members. A third team is actively tracking the suspects responsible for the unauthorized filming. No arrests have been made yet, but officials have assured a thorough investigation into the breach of privacy and subsequent provocation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).