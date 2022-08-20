Jangaon (Telangana) [India], August 20 (ANI): Addressing a public meeting in Jangaon on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and BJP Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar gave a boycott call to Munawar Faruqui's show which is scheduled for today in Hyderabad.

"Faruqui had insulted 'Sita' and said, "Munawar insulted Sita whom we worship, see her everywhere and she is our inspiration. He (Faruqui) is coming to Hyderabad, but we do not need him. We will boycott him," Bandi said.

Also Read | Gujarat: Inspired by Crime Web Series, 14-Year-Old Buys Revolver in Surat; Lands in Juvenile Home.

Bandi also targeted the state Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao and said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi invited a person as a chief guest who insults our Gods and Goddesses.

Earlier on Friday, BJP MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly constituency, Raja Singh, was taken into preventive custody by the Hyderabad city police over concerns that he could damage a studio set where a comedian Munawar Faruqui is set to perform, officials said."Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody by the Hyderabad city police on Friday when he warned City police and was on his way to burn down the set at Shilpakala Vedika, where standup comedian Munawar Faruqui is going to perform on Saturday," said R Sathish Kumar, Goshamahal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Also Read | Manish Sisodia CBI Raids: 'Will Be Arrested in 2 to 4 Days in Alleged Excise Policy Scam Case', Says Delhi Deputy CM.

Earlier, the BJP MLA had requested the state government to not grant permission to Faruqui's stand-up comedy show.

"We have taken Raja Singh and other four members into preventive custody, who were on the way to Shilpakala Vedika, where standup comedian Munawar Faruqui is going to perform," ACP Kumar said.

In June, Hyderabad Police registered a case against Singh for allegedly hurting the religious beliefs of a particular community through defamatory remarks.

The case was registered at Kanchanbagh police station under section 295 A of IPC. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Hyderabad resident Mohammed Ali. The complainant is a businessman by profession.

On January 1 last year, Faruqui and four others were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day. He was later released on bail.

Following the matter, Faruqui faces criticism and his shows were cancelled at many venues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)