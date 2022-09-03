Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday staged a protest at the Tank Bund area in Hyderabad, demanding the state government, to provide basic facilities like drinking water and washroom for students in government schools.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana BJP Mahila morcha vice President, Nagaparimala said they have been protesting against the state government for not providing basic facilities in schools.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Seer Sex Scandal: Journalist P Sainath Returns Cash Award Given by Rape Accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

"At Tank Bund, we are protesting silently against the Telangana government for failing to provide enough amenities in the schools. Students in Ibrahimpatnam government school protested for not providing basic facilities like drinking water in their schools," Nagaparimala said.

"Water is the basic facility that is required for anyone, and the state government is doing nothing for it. We demand the TRS government should take immediate action and provide at least primary facilities to the schools in the state," she added.

Also Read | Bihar Panchayat Slaps Rs 5 Lakh Penalty on Youth for Raping Girl To Settle the Matter in Jamui.

Another Mahila Morcha leader, Durga Sharma said the BJP Mahila morcha is holding protests to address the grievances of the students who have complained about the lack of basic facilities in the schools.

"The Telangana government is not providing basic facilities like drinking water and washrooms for students in schools. Students have been complaining about the lack of basic facilities, BJP Mahila morcha demand TRS government take immediate action and address these issue as soon as possible," she added.

Kavitha, BJP Mahila Morcha leader said after visiting a government school where the students were eating without plates, it was terrible.

"Students who study in government schools are poor, the government is not providing them with proper facilities. We have noticed that there are no toilets in the schools for girls and boys. We demand the Telangana government immediately provide these facilities for the students," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)