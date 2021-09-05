Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], September 5 (ANI): Telangana state Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday criticized Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for postponing Huzurabad by-elections citing the Covid pandemic.

"Chief minister KCR has postponed Huzurabad the by-elections due to fear of defeat," said party state, Bandi Sanjay Kumar

On Saturday, the Election Commission announced hold by-elections to three assembly seats in West Bengal on September 30. These constituencies include Bhabanipur, the traditional seat of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, from where she will contest the by-elections.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day Kumar addressed in an event after garlanding the portrait of the former president of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan before commencing his ninth day of "Praja Sangram Yatra" from Mamdanpally near Vikarabad. BJP state president also felicitated teachers on this occasion and interacted with them.

"There should be one school in the distance of one kilometre (km), but contrary to this there was one wine and bar shop in each km in the CM KCR rule. There was no recruitment of new teachers and schools are being closed to cut down the number of teachers," Kumar alleged.

"The teachers have supported Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate in the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections because KCR had threatened them by stating that teachers unions would be abolished," said Kumar.

The Party President assured that BJP would always fight to protect teachers' rights. He also appealed to the teachers to extend their support to BJP and this yatra for creating a viable Telangana state.

BJP national vice-president D K Aruna, former minister Chandrasekhar, Padyatra in-charge Manohar Reddy, state party general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar and Other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Sanjay Kumar today completed 100 km of travel, he began 'Praja Sangram Yatra' from Bhagyalaxmi temple, Hyderabad on August 28. Every day Kumar travelled over 12 km along with scores of people and party workers and interacting with people to know their problems.

The state BJP President would travel about 14 km today on his ninth day of yatra and take a night halt at Momimpet. Along with district and state leaders, Nizamabad MP Darmapuri Arvind is also accompanying Kumar in the yatra. (ANI)

