Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS government in Telangana.

The phone-tapping case revolves around allegations of widespread phone tapping of political leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by K Chandrashekar Rao.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Scam: ED Accuses AAP Leader Manish Sisodia of Delaying Trial, Opposes Bail Plea.

A delegation led by BJP MP K Laxman submitted a memorandum to Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan in this regard on Saturday.

"The recent telephone tapping has come into the limelight. We are surprised to know the findings of that enquiry. Almost all the police officers have been openly saying that, based on the instructions of the then government, we had to resort to such tappings and all these things. I am told that even a police officer who is instrumental in this telephone tapping said that as per the present government instructions, you are now conducting all these things. We want a detailed CBI enquiry to be done because we want to know who are the mastermind behind it," BJP leader K Laxman told ANI.

Also Read | Congress Hits Back PM Narendra Modi Over His Remark on Manifesto, Says 'He Doesn't Know History, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Himself Was Part of Government With Muslim League'.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had warned that those involved in the phone tapping under the previous government would be sent to jail.

"KTR is saying that they tapped a few calls, so what?' Can anyone speak like that? If you tapped phones, you will to go to Cherlapalli jail. The officers who listened to them are in jail. We already said that they are evil doers, thieves, and if you listen to them, you will go to jail. KTR is speaking like an unbridled bull. They will pay for it, but the case is under investigation," Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)