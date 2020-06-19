India News | Telangana Board Intermediate Exam Results Announced

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): Telangana Board Intermediate examination results, for both first and second year students, was announced on Thursday.

State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi 50th Birthday: Five Lesser Known Facts About The Former Congress President.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, Hyderabad conducted Intermediate Public Examinations from March 4 to March 21 (One postponed exam was conducted on June 3). Subsequently, evaluation was completed during lockdown period.

Invigilators conducted exams for nearly 10 lakh students at 1,339 exam centres, and 15,000 evaluators successfully valued the answer scripts without single positive case of COVID-19. According to the board, 4,80,555 first year students and 4,11,651 second year students had appeared for the exams. The pass percentage of girls in first year is 67.47 per cent, while boys is 52.31 per cent and the pass percentage of girls in second year is recorded as 75.15 per cent, while for boys is 62.11 per cent.

Also Read | Delhi Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,877 New Coronavirus Cases; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 49,979, Death Toll Mounts to 1,969.

The overall pass percentage of first year is recorded at 60.01 per cent and for second year at 68.86 per cent. The pass percentage of girls in first year is 67.47 per cent and second year is 75.15 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)