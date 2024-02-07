Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 6 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) President and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday held a meeting with the party representatives and leaders in Hyderabad.

K Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, was seen arriving at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad with the help of a metallic walking stick.

His son, K T Rama Rao, known as KTR, was seen accompanying the former Telangana CM in the meeting.

KCR last came to the BRS headquarters at the time of the Assembly elections. After the election results, KCR slipped on his farm and underwent hip replacement surgery.

This comes after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused K Chandrashekhar Rao of betraying the people in the water-sharing of Krishna and Godavari.

During a press conference, Reddy announced that his government would release a white paper on irrigation projects in Telangana and challenged the KCR government to discuss water sharing in the upcoming budget session.

"I challenge KCR, Harish, and KTR to take part in a project-wise debate in the Assembly. And if they want, they can even have Kavitha Rao join them," he said.

"KCR, KTR, Harish, and Kavitha Rao should join the debate. Prove your integrity and sincerity by participating in the discussion. The government will give ample time to KCR and the team for debate. The truth should prevail. "Whoever has done injustice to Telangana should be known to the people," he added.

Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government agreed to permanently divert water that should have come to Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. "The previous BRS government agreed that 15 projects would be handed over to KRMB (Krishna River Management Board) in 2022," he claimed.

He alleged that it was the KCR government that gave a nod to handing over the distribution of Krishna and Godavari waters to the Centre by approving the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

Responding to the allegations made by Congress leader Revanth Reddy, BRS spokesperson Dasoju Srravan said that Congress is indulging in resort politics by making such statements.

"It's quite unfortunate that, at the expense of the public exchequer, they are indulging in these resort politics. Under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government has become the ATM to the Indian National Congress (INC), and they are using the public's money for the sake of their political conspiracies," BRS Spokesperson Dasoju Srravan said. (ANI)

