Hanamkonda (Telangana) [India], April 5 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders staged a protest outside Hanumakonda District Court against Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay while he was bought to produce before the magistrate.

"Bandi Sanjay was arrested without following the due procedure. As per the Supreme Court guidelines, if sessions are punishable under 7 years, it is mandatory to give notice to the accused and seek clarification. In this case, it was not done, therefore the arrest is illegal," said Bandi Sanjay's lawyer, Advocate Shyam Sundar Reddy.

"We will appeal before the court not to accept the remand report, because he has no connection with these allegations and his name was not mentioned in the FIR. Most probably, he will be granted bail," added advocate Reddy.

Telangana BJP president Sanjay was detained post-midnight on Wednesday from his residence in Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

The police have registered a case under sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 4(A), 6 TS Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and 66-D ITA-2000-2008 at the Kamlapur police station of Warangal district.

Reportedly, a team of police reached the MP's residence and took him into custody.

The arrest triggered tension as Sanjay's supporters and party workers tried to stop the police. Sanjay could be seen being dragged by policemen and was later made to sit inside a police van.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati and launch several other developmental projects. (ANI)

