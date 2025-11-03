Rangareddy, November 3: A road accident took place during the early hours of Monday between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district, as per the officials. Several people were injured due to the intensity of the accident.

"A road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district. Several passengers are injured, and more details are yet to be known. This incident happened early this morning. We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later," the Chevella Police stated. Hyderabad Road Accident: 3 Students Dead, 1 Injured After Speeding Car Collides Head-On With DCM Lorry While Taking Turn in Telangana’s Hayathnagar; Videos Surface.

Bus-Truck Collision Leaves Several Injured in Rangareddy

#WATCH | Rangareddy, Telangana | Several people lost their lives, and many others were injured in an accident between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate under Chevella police station area in Rangareddy district. CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to immediately… pic.twitter.com/wzW6MjID2M — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

VIDEO | Rangareddy: Several injured after a tipper collided with a Tandur RTC bus near Mirjaguda on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ZwgBJcTDtn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2025

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep shock and grief over the severe road accident. He spoke to TGSRTC MD Nagi Reddy and the Rangareddy District Collector over the phone, directing them to take necessary measures to provide quality medical treatment to the injured, as per an official release. The officials said that the accident occurred when a tipper coming from the wrong side collided with the bus. The minister instructed TGSRTC officials to reach the accident spot immediately. Further details are awaited.

