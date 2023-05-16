Hyderabad, May 16 (PTI) A meeting of the Telangana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held on May 18.

The meeting would be held May 18 afternoon at the new state Secretariat, according to an official release.

This is the first cabinet meeting to be held at the new Secretariat which was inaugurated on April 30.

