Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Telangana added 1914 fresh cases to it coronavirus tally, the highest single day spike this year, pushing the aggregate to over 3.16 lakh , while the toll rose to 1,734 with five more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 393, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 205 and Nizamabad 179, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on April 6.

The total number of cases stood at3,16,649 while with 285patients being cured, the total recoveries were at3,03,298.

The state has 11,617 active cases and74,274 samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, over 1.05 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.84 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.78 per cent, while it was 92.1 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 13.37 lakh people in the statehave received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 2.70 lakh got their second shot also as of April 6.

