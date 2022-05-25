Hyderabad, May 25 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 49 fresh coronavirus cases taking the aggregate to 7,92,997.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 34.

A health department bulletin said 28 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,488.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

No fresh fatalities occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 13,627 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 398, it added.

