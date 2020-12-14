Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar on Sunday appointed a Cabinet Sub-Committee to ensure that non-agricultural land and property registrations are done in a transparent manner.

The chief minister issued instructions in this regard at a review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here.

The committee consisting of Municipal Administration and IT Minister K T Rama Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav will work under the Roads and Buildings Minister Sri Vemula Prashanth Reddy's chairmanship.

The chief minister instructed the committee to hold talks with the builders, real estate businessmen, and other sections of the society for three to four days, take their views into consideration and prepare the strategy and action plan. He asked officials to make guidelines so that nobody has any discretionary powers and people are not forced to pay bribes.

"Due to various reasons registration has been stopped for 70 to 80 days creating some difficulties. There should not be any further delay. There is a need to have a registration process, which should be simple, easy and comfortable. Real estate sector is doing well in Hyderabad. The non-agriculture lands and properties registration system should not create any problem for the real estate sector and it should help the sector's further growth," the CM said.

"The process should be transparent so that people have no scope to pay bribes. No officer should have any discretionary rights to take any decision," the CM told the committee.

"He also asked the sub-committee members to study what are the problems in the cities, towns, how to solve them and what should be done to have a better policy,'' he said.

The CM also asked the cabinet sub-committee to dwell at length on these issues and submit a report.

"The poor have constructed their houses without any proper documents. They are getting electricity bill and paying property tax and water tax. Problems crop up when such properties are purchased or sold. There must be a solution to such problems," the CM said.

Ministers KT Rama Rao, Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO Secretaries Seshadri, Smita Sabharwal, Rajsekhar Reddy, Bhoopal Reddy, Mee Seva Commissioner GT Venkateswar Rao, MLA Balka Suman, MLC Naveen Rao were also presented in the meeting. (ANI)

