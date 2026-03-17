Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed profound delight over the popular Telangana poet and writer Nandini Sidha Reddy receiving the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025.

Extending best wishes to Sidha Reddy, the Chief Minister said that the renowned Telangana writer is a great humanist who illustrated the plight of mankind and the fragmentation of relationships during the Covid pandemic in the book "Animesha", a compilation of poems.

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According to the Telangana CMO, CM Reddy praised Sidha Reddy for the latter's invaluable contribution through his writings during the Telangana movement by spreading the spirit of the struggle. The Chief Minister also noted that Sidha Reddy stands at the forefront among the litterateurs who enriched modern Telangana literature through numerous poetry collections and writings.

Meanwhile, in a major development for the state's cultural and ecological landscape, the Telangana CM is spearheading a plan to construct a Grand temple at the Ananthagiri Hills as part of the Musi River rejuvenation project.

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According to government sources, the proposed temple is envisioned as a grand reflection of Indian culture. The new spiritual centre is to be on par with the Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, a landmark project revamped during the previous 10-year rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

The site of the proposed temple holds significant geographical and ecological importance. The Ananthagiri Hills, located in Vikarabad, roughly 90 kilometres west of Hyderabad, serve as the origin point of the Musi River. Integrating a major cultural landmark at the river's birthplace highlights the administration's broader goal of revitalising the historically significant waterway.

He reaffirmed that the Musi Rejuvenation Project has been conceived with the big objective of developing a new facility of a "growth engine" for the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)