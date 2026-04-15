Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday called for a protracted struggle against the Union Government, demanding that the seats in Southern states be based on the pro-rata principle during the delimitation of the constituencies.

As per the release, "Participating in the 135th birth anniversary of the architect of the India Constitution, B R Ambedkar, the Chief Minister warned that the BJP conspired to reduce the seat quota to Southern states under the pretext of increasing representation based on a 50 per cent growth."

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"It is high time we should unite and fight for an increase in seats in the southern states based on the pro-rata principle,' said Reddy.

CM further said, "BJP is engaging in conspiracies regarding the delimitation of constituencies. The centre's move would result in grave injustice to women, SC and ST communities in the Southern states, "questioning whether the Union Ministers are aware of the Centre's attempt to reduce seats in Southern states.

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Stating that the People's Government accorded top priority to the empowerment of the SC community, CM Revanth Reddy pointed out that the BRS rulers never garlanded and paid homage to the Ambedkar statue during the 10-year rule.

The Chief Minister slammed former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for not attending the assembly sessions.

"KCR insulted the Speaker by staying away from the sessions. Are not the sons and daughters of the Dalit community entitled to serve as the Finance Minister and Health Minister?" It was the people-centric government which brought about a transformation where those who once insulted Dalits are now compelled to request a Dalit individual for a microphone to speak in the Assembly," said CM.

On this occasion, the CM remembered revolutionary singer Gaddar and popular poet Ande Sri.

He stated, 'The marginalised and weaker sections of society played an important role in the Telangana movement. Gaddar, through his songs, galvanised the movement. Ande Sri penned the Telangana song Jaya Jaya He Telangana."

CM Revanth Reddy recalled Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar's yeoman services to the country.

"Mahatma Gandhi proved that a war could be won through peace without shedding a single drop of blood. Ambedkar's role in steering the nation onto the path of development was equally significant to the services rendered by Gandhi. We consider Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar to be the two eyes of this nation. The entire world is now embracing and following Ambedkar's ideals," said CM.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Ambedkar strongly believed that education alone holds the power to transform our lives."Ambedkar's philosophy constitutes the very essence of our democratic governance. It was through Article 3 of the Constitution that Sonia Gandhi facilitated the formation of the state of Telangana."

CM Revanth Reddy said that the government increased diet charges for students in government hostels, establishing 'Young India Integrated Schools' with the aim of eliminating caste-based disparities and introducing 'Telangana Public Schools' with the objective of providing quality education.

"In just two years, the government distributed 4.5 lakh 'Indiramma' houses, and the majority of the beneficiaries are Dalits and Tribals. 87 per cent of the jobs created have been given to SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities," CM added.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the responsibility of safeguarding people-centric governance and democracy rests with us and always be at the forefront of doing good work. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)