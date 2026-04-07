New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Amid the ongoing spat between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his Keralam counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, Reddy has posed questions over poverty, corruption and development in Keralam.

In a letter addressed to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Reddy noted that the NITI Aayog SDG Index 2023-24 cited by Vijayan to show the Telangana government's performance, "captured the tail-end of a decade of BRS-BJP misrule."

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He defended the Telangana government by citing the state's data from the RBI's Handbook of Statistics 2024-25. Stating that Vijayan should judge the government by their record of 28 months, Reddy asked CM Vijayan to reflect on the growth of the state under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) tenure.

"Thank you for your letter. While I chose to conduct myself respectfully and gracefully in my criticism of your government's performance, you have chosen to use language of poor taste. I won't respond with a rash comment to a dash comment. I also promise that when you visit my state, I will give you every respect a host must give a guest," he wrote.

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"You continue to cite the NITI Aayog SDG Index 2023-24 as a verdict on the present Telangana. That index captures the tail-end of a decade of BRS-BJP misrule, which ended in December 2023. Our government has completed 28 months. Judge us by that record: Telangana's GSDP in 2024-25 stood at 16.12 lakh crore, growing at 10.1% above the national average of 9.9%. Our per capita income reached 3.87 lakh, making Telangana the highest-ranked major state in India by this metric, surpassing Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and yes, Kerala per the RBI's own Handbook of Statistics 2024-25. You are right that Kerala's. achievements are cumulative. My limited point: show the people of Kerala what happened specifically under your tenure," he added.

He further took a swipe at Vijayan over his tweet, assuring that by late 2025, Keralam will completely eradicate extreme poverty. Referring to Vijayan's letter, Reddy pointed out that 64,006 families are still receiving micro-plans in Keralam, and asked about the unfulfilled promise.

"You tweeted that 'by late 2025, Kerala is set to become the first state to completely eradicate extreme poverty.' We are in April 2026. In your letter, you speak of 64,006 families still receiving micro-plans. I ask plainly: has extreme poverty been eradicated? Was the November 1, 2025 declaration independently verified?" he asked.

Further, Reddy launched an attack on CM Vijayan over the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala temple, asking for a resolution on the case.

"I respect NITI Aayog's corruption rankings. But if Kerala is demonstrably clean, why does the Kerala gold smuggling case with documented links to individuals connected to your Chief Minister's office remain unresolved? Why has 4.5 kg of gold allegedly misappropriated from the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple not been accounted for?" Reddy questioned.

Reflecting on the vision of the Telangana government, Reddy said that the people of Keralam will decide regarding the "Nava Keralam" vision of the Vijayan government.

"Telangana Rising is our vision a $1 trillion economy within a decade, anchored by the Future City near Hyderabad and the National Industrial Corridor at Zahirabad. I believe the new government of Kerala will implement "Nava Keralam" vision. The people of Kerala will decide soon, as it should be," he concluded the letter.

https://x.com/revanth_anumula/status/2041474037394899256?s=46

Telangana CM's letter comes after Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in his rebuttal to Reddy on Monday, said, "Political differences are natural, but expressing strong disagreement through personally insulting remarks is an attitude I reject. The LDF Government's accountability to its people is continuous, not just at five year intervals. Our Progress Reports are publicly available. Your statements lack factual backing,"

"The LDF Government has been uncompromising in its criticism against actions of the Union Government which devalue the constitutional spirit. A strong stand on matters does not require a language crossing the borders of decency," Vijayan posted on X.

"We will go, but only forward. We will move forward by creating a Nava Keralam that will serve as a model for all," he said.

Earlier in the day, Reddy had today asserted that Vijayan's "expiry date is over" and claimed that the CPI(M) leader's "godfather" Prime Minister Narendra Modi was protecting him from ongoing legal cases.

Reddy said, "Pinarayi Vijayan's expiry date is over, and people are going to take a firm decision in the elections... Pinarayi Vijayan's godfather is Narendra Modi, who is protecting him from all the cases." Reddy also expressed his willingness to engage in a direct, fact-based debate with Vijayan, amid an intensifying political exchange between the two leaders ahead of the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections.

The Keralam CM, who is aiming for a third consecutive win in the upcoming Assembly elections. Polling to elect 140 MLAs for the Kerala Assembly is set for April 9, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)