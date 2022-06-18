Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Telangana has extended a helping hand to the poorest of the poor who are in distress due to unforeseen incidents such as natural calamities, road accidents, fire accidents and others.

The fund will help the poor who are in distress due to many reasons like health problems which require expensive medicare, loss of life of kin, loss of properties due to unforeseen incidents such as natural calamities, road accidents, fire accidents, etc.

Also Read | Delhi: Water Supply To Remain Affected in Many Parts of National Capital Tomorrow, Says Delhi Jal Board.

Speaking to ANI, Durgesh Chary, a beneficiary, appreciated the scheme and thanked the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the help.

"When Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers talked about the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, I applied for it and we got a Rs 32,500 cheque from the state government," Chary said.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Protests: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges Youths Not To Resort to Violence.

"I thank KCR and the state government for taking the scheme up. It is very good and helps everyone. No other government has done anything like this what the KCR-led government has done," he added.

Another beneficiary Vijaya recalled his bad debts when his mother-in-law's health was not good and how badly he was in trouble after spending everything on treatment.

"So at a time when we got to know about the Chief Minister's relief fund through the local TRS workers, they themselves have applied the benefit of the scheme for us and made sure that we get Rs 32,500 through the relief fund," he said.

"The money we got during our bad times was really very helpful. We are really thankful to the TRS government," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)