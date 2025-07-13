Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud expresses grief over the demise of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao.

In a condolence Message, Goud said that he was "deeply saddened" by the passing of legendary actor and Padma Shri awardee Kota Srinivasa Rao, who rendered remarkable service to the Telugu film industry.

"It is heartbreaking to hear that Padma Shri Kota Srinivasa Rao is no more. He acted in over 750 films across various languages and carved a unique place for himself in Indian cinema with his exceptional acting talent."

"Apart from being an outstanding actor, his contributions in the sphere of public service are also commendable. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members and admirers," said Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu earlier on Sunday condoled the death.

In a post on X, CM Chandrababu Naidu said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences."

"His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. In 1999, he won as an MLA from Vijayawada and served the public. I express my profound condolences to his family members."

Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh also expressed his condolences."In his four-decade cinematic journey, Kota Srinivasa Rao garu portrayed numerous distinctive roles, earning a special place in the hearts of Telugu audiences. With his unique acting, he breathed life into countless characters. He also earned acclaim for acting in other languages".

In 1999, he won as an MLA from the Vijayawada East constituency and gained recognition as a "good leader" through public service, he noted.

"His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. I pray to God that his sacred soul may find peace. I extend my deepest sympathies to the family members of Kota Srinivasa Rao garu."

He was born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu village, a suburb of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.