Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 4 (ANI): AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, and Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan arrived at Telangana Congress headquarters at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad to pay floral tributes to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K. Rosiah and participate in a PAC meeting.

Police personnel were deployed at the Telangana Congress office at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Sangareddy Factory Blast: 1 More Dies; Toll Rises to 39 in Explosion at Sigachi Industries in Telangana.

Former CM of unified Andhra Pradesh and former governor of Tamil Nadu, Konijeti Rosiah (K Rosiah), had passed away on December 4, 2021. He was the 15th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2009 to 2010, and he had served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2016, during which K. Rosiah had also served as the Governor of Karnataka (additional charge) for a few months. He was elected as an MLC, MLA and MP from the Indian National Congress numerous times and handled numerous ministerial posts over his political career spanning over half a century. He retired from active politics after completing his five-year term as Governor of Tamil Nadu.

In his tribute to the former CM, CM Revanth Reddy said in a post on X, "Former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh... A Gandhian, who lived with Congress ideology as his way of life, the late Konijeti Rosaiah's statue was unveiled by me in Lakdikapool... along with AICC President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge. In this program... Deputy CM Shri Bhatti Vikramarka, other fellow ministers, and party leaders participated."

Also Read | PNB, Indian Bank and Bank of India Cut MCLR by 5 BPS in July 2025 After RBI Repo Rate Cut; Home, Personal Loans May Get Cheaper.

Speaking about the PAC meeting, Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi said on June 24, "New Public Affairs Advisory Committee has been appointed and a new Vice President, General Secretary of Telangana Congress has been appointed... Looking ahead to local body elections, we must focus on strengthening the party organisation to take on these challenges. The party is currently in a strong position, and this is the right time to consolidate that strength... It has been 18 months since we came to power, but unfortunately, we haven't been able to return to power in some places. Now it is time for the state in charge to focus on key issues such as the caste census, party organisation and strategic planning, to ensure a comeback in the next elections." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)