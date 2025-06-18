Siddipet (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): A young couple in Telangana's Siddipet district died by suicide after their parents refused to allow for a love marriage between them, police officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the couple, Shiva and Kalpana, died by suicide yesterday (June 17). The parents had decided to arrange the marriage of Kalpana to her brother-in-law, and after learning of that, Shiva died by hanging. Shortly after learning of his death, Kalpana also died by suicide.

"Yesterday, two young lovers from the same village, Shiva and Kalpana from Avusalonipalli village in Wargal Mandal, Siddipet district, tragically committed suicide after their parents denied their love marriage. Both had completed their intermediate education," said the Inspector of Gowraram police station.

Both bodies have been sent to the Gajwel Government Hospital for post-mortem examination (PME). The police have registered a case, and an investigation is currently underway.

"Kalpana's parents had recently fixed her marriage with her brother-in-law, which led to the tragic events. Upon learning of the arranged marriage, Shiva hanged himself in his agricultural land. About an hour later, Kalpana also took her own life after learning of Shiva's death," the police official added.

Earlier on June 7, in a separate case, a couple in Telangana's Nizamabad district allegedly died by suicide at their residence, reportedly due to financial stress and health issues.

Nizamabad Town police station officials said they received a call about the incident on Friday night. The deceased have been identified as Srinivas (53) and Mamatha (48).

According to police, the couple's two sons were away at work when the incident took place.

The official said, "Preliminary investigation suggests the couple died by hanging. Based on the state of the bodies and the foul smell, we believe the incident occurred a day or two ago."

A case has been registered, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. (ANI)

