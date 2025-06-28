Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly using derogatory language against India and the majority community at a spare parts shop near Shalimar Theatre in Narayanguda area of Hyderabad, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred during an argument over the price of spare parts bought by the accused. Following a complaint filed by the shop owner and others, the police registered a case and sent the accused to judicial custody.

Also Read | Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Describes Life on ISS During Video Interaction With PM Narendra Modi, Says 'From Here, We See Sunrise and Sunset 16 Times a Day' (Watch Video).

An Inspector at the Narayanguda police station said that the accused had bought spare parts from a shop near the Shalimar Theatre, after which he was informed by a mechanic that he had been charged excessively. This led to an argument between the shop owner and the accused.

"On the 25th of this month, a man from one community purchased spare parts from a shop near Shalimar Theatre and took them to a mechanic shop to get them fixed. The mechanic told the customer that the spare parts shop owner had charged excessively, and the parts were of low cost. The customer immediately went to the shop and argued with the owner about the price," the police officer informed.

Also Read | Long-Awaited Relief for Retired Government Employees? 8th Pay Commission May Reduce Commuted Pension Restoration Period from 15 to 12 Years.

He added that the accused allegedly made communal remarks.

"The customer used unparliamentary language towards the shop owner and made comments about his origin, saying, 'You came from somewhere and are living here.' The shop owner replied, 'I belong to Bharat.' The customer then used unparliamentary language against India, calling it a cheat nation and saying, 'You Hindus perform prayers for stones, whereas we Muslims are honest'," the police official said.

"The customer used derogatory language against the Hindu community, which enraged the shop owner and nearby people. They attempted to apprehend him, but he escaped. We have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the shop owner and nearby people, and the accused has been sent to judicial remand," the police officer added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)