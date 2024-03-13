Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI): Drugs Control Administration, Telangana on Wednesday conducted raids and seized drugs namely AVEXOMOL-s Infusion, Etrazo-200 capsules.

AVEXOMOL-s Infusion was seized in Shivrampally, Rangareddy District, for making a misleading advertisement claiming it treats fever.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Opting Out From LS Race, Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh Now Says He Will Contest Polls.

"Fever is indeed a symptom, typically indicating that the body is fighting off an infection or some other underlying condition. Medicines such as 'Paracetamol' can help to alleviate discomfort associated with fever, but they don't directly address the underlying cause of the fever," stated DCA, Telangana.

"Hence medicines, including Paracetamol, cannot claim that they treat 'fevers' in general, as they don't cure the underlying condition responsible for the fever. The advertisement of medicine for the treatment of 'fever' in general is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements)," added DCA, Telangana.

Also Read | Semiconductor Initiative in India: Industry Leaders Hail PM Narendra Modi's Groundbreaking Endeavour To Make India Global Semiconductor Hub.

In a separate event, the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana seized overpriced anti-fungal medicine 'Etrazo-200 Capsules' (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) at Bhupalpally.

The MRP indicated was very high compared to the ceiling price fixed for the product by the Central Government. This became the reason why action was initiated by the Drugs Control Administration.

In a separate event, the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana officials raided a medical shop in Metpally, Jagtial District which was running illegally without a drug licence and seized huge stocks of medicines.

During the raid, DCA officers detected unauthorized stocking of a huge quantity of medicines for sale. 75 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, antihypertensive drugs, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, cough syrups, antacids etc. were seized.

The officials suggest that the public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana. Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm on all working days, said the statement issued by DCA, Telangana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)