Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Sunday officially announced the schedule for the bye-election to the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency in Hyderabad District, a release said.

All eligible citizens and political stakeholders are hereby informed of the key dates and procedural guidelines to ensure smooth and transparent electoral conduct, the EC said in the release.

According to the notification, the last date for filing nominations is October 21, with scrutiny of nominations scheduled for October 22 and withdrawal of candidature by October 24. Polling will take place on November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. The election process is expected to conclude by November 16.

Returning Officer P Sai Ram has provided detailed instructions for aspiring candidates. Nomination forms (Form 2B) must be submitted at the Tahsil Office in Shaikpet, along with a notarised affidavit (Form 26). Candidates must submit a 2x2.5 cm colour photograph, pay the required security deposit--Rs 10,000 for general candidates and Rs 5,000 for SC/ST candidates with caste certificate--and meet the minimum age requirement of 25 years. The oath of affirmation must be completed prior to the scrutiny date.

Proposer guidelines vary for recognised parties and other candidates. Recognised national parties, including AAP, BSP, BJP, CPI(M), INC, and the Nationalist People's Party, as well as state parties in Telangana such as AIMIM, BRS, TDP, and YSRCP, require a single proposer from the constituency voter list as of September 30, it said.

Other candidates need ten proposers from the same list. Candidates contesting from other constituencies must submit an electoral extract from the concerned ERO. Submission of forms A and B must be completed by 3:00 PM on the last day of nomination.

The Returning Officer also noted that nominations will not be accepted on public holidays, including October 19 (Sunday) and October 20 (Deepavali).

Earlier on October 8, the District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan issued strict directions for the effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in connection with the by-election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency.

According to the latest cumulative report, a total of 1,620 defacement cases (including political parties' posters, banners, and wall writings) have been recorded, comprising 1,097 cases on public property and 523 cases on private property. All identified violations have been promptly removed as part of the enforcement drive.

According to the release, DEO RV Karnan emphasised the need for continuous vigilance and timely action on all MCC-related complaints. He has directed that 24x7 complaint monitoring be ensured through the 1950 Election Helpline and the C-VIGIL mobile application. Dedicated Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed across the constituency for swift response and strict enforcement.

The District Election Officer reiterated that any political publicity, campaign materials, or wall writings on public and private premises must adhere to MCC guidelines and only be displayed with proper prior approval from the Election Commission.

The election teams, under the supervision of the District Election Officer and MCC Nodal Officer, continue to maintain the highest standards of compliance to ensure a transparent Bye-election.

Earlier on October 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that by-elections for eight assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories will take place on November 11.

The counting of votes for the by-election is scheduled for November 14. These by-elections are being held to fill vacancies caused by various reasons such as resignations, deaths, or disqualifications.

The by-elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota districts, Rajasthan's Anta district, Jharkhand's Ghatshila district, Telangana's Jubilee Hills district, Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Mizoram's Dampa district, and Odisha's Nuapada district. (ANI)

