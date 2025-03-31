Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI): A fire broke out at a scrap godown at Injapur in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday evening, police said.

According to officials, the fire broke out at the scrap godown in Mudra Colony around 06.05 pm.

Upon receiving the information, three fire tenders from LB Nagar, Hayath Nagar, and Ibrahimpatnam were sent to the spot and started the operation to bring the fire under control.

The fire has been brought under control. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported, officials said, adding that the cause of the fire was not clear.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

