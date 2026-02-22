Khammam (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI): Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man whose body was discovered in the Paleru Reservoir, police said on Sunday.

The police stated that the investigation revealed a premeditated crime.

Authorities said that one of the accused, Venumadhav Reddy, was a close friend of the victim, Boggula Srinivas. The accused allegedly killed the victim over a dispute involving the GST amount and shares for their companies.

According to police, the victim was lured to Vijayawada on February 13, 2026, with promises of settling pending dues. The next day, he was killed with knives and iron rods in a secluded area near Nakrekal.

The police, led by ACP Khammam Rural, formed four teams and cracked the case, detaining four suspects.

Speaking to ANI, ACP Khammam, Thirupathi Reddy, said, "On 15th February, based on a complaint from the deceased Boggula Srinivas' brother, we registered an FIR. The investigation was taken up, and four teams were formed. Through their investigation, we arrested the four accused. One of the accused, Venumadhav Reddy, is a close friend of Boggula Srinivas. They had formed two companies, and due to disputes over the GST amount and shares between them, Venumadhav Reddy killed the deceased."

The murder weapons and other evidence are being seized. The officer-in-charge and team members were commended for their efforts in solving the crime.

In a separate incident, a farmer was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving an auto in Sardar Nagar village under Pahadi Shareef police station limits in Rangareddy district in Telangana, police stated.

The accident occurred as he was returning home after finishing his agricultural work, when the auto hit him, dragged him along, and then fled from the scene.

Due to the accident, the farmer sustained head injuries and was subsequently shifted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A police official stated that a complaint has been filed regarding the incident and further investigation about the auto driver is ongoing, stating, "We have received a complaint about the matter. The deceased has been identified as Amboji Yadaiah. We're verifying the involvement of an auto with the help of CCTV footage." (ANI)

