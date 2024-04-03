Fire breaks out owing to a blast at SB Organics Limited on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Four people were killed in an explosion and simultaneous fire that occurred at the pharma company SB Organics Limited at Chandur village of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

According to Srinivas, District Fire officer, Sangareddy, "We have recovered 4 bodies. We are in the firefighting operations and around 10 persons might be injured. The incident occured due to the explosion at a Pharma Industry in Handnoor mandal, Sangareddy. Four fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire."

He further said that they have recovered the dead bodies and the fire might regenerate due to chemicals, so they are on alert with the foam and fire extinguishers.

Earlier, a fire broke out owing to a blast at SB Organics Limited at Chandur village of Sangareddy district on Wednesday. Five people were seriously injured in this incident, police officials said.

Fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. (ANI)

