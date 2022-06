Hyderabad, Jun 10 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday held a 'Mahila Darbar' at the Raj Bhavan here as a part of "Praja Darbar" to hear the unheard voices of women.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) To Come With 45W Fast Charging Support: Report.

The Governor, in a series of tweets, said an overwhelming response (for the 'Mahila Darbar' ) by way of requests from women from all walks of life, was received. The women expressed their grievances at the darbar, and the Governor instructed the officials to redress them soon.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Two Men Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor Sisters in Hyderabad.

She tweeted: “Held #MahilaDarbar at Raj Bhavan #Hyderabad to hear the unheard voices. From different walks of life women represented their grievances, instructed officials to study them indepth for necessary redressal soon & later follow up report on action taken & feedback of women”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)