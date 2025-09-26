Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI): Telangana Government orders to provide 42 per cent reservation of seats and positions in local bodies for Backwards Classes in the State, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

In a letter dated September 26, the Telangana Chief Minister's office said, "The State of Telangana, which came into existence on 2nd June, 2014, was the outcome of a prolonged and determined struggle of people of Telangana to achieve the aspirations of its people. One of the cherished goals of the movement was the need for inclusive growth and equitable development, particularly of the marginalised communities."

In accordance with the Constitutional mandate of equality and social justice, the State of Telangana recognises the significant population of Backwards Classes (BCs) and is committed to promoting their welfare, inclusion, and equitable development.

Whereas Article 40 of the Constitution, which enshrines one of the Directive Principles of State Policy, lays down that the State shall take steps to organise village panchayats and endow them with such powers and authority as may be necessary to enable them to function as units of self-government.

Whereas Article 243 D (6) of the Constitution empowers the State to make any provision for reservation of seats in any Panchayat or offices of Chairpersons in the Panchayats at any level or in favour of Backwards Classes of citizens. Article 243 T (6) of the Constitution empowers the State to make any provision for reservation of seats in any Municipality or offices of Chairpersons in the Municipalities in favour of the Backwards Class of citizens.

"In the G.O. 1st, Government have set up a Dedicated Commission under the Chairmanship of Busani Venkateshwara Rao, IAS (Retd), in November 2024 to conduct a contemporaneous rigorous empirical enquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies to specify the proportion of reservations to be provisioned," the Chief Minister's office said.

In February 2024, the Government have decided to undertake a Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey, which was subsequently approved by both Houses of the State Legislature. Pursuant thereto, the Government issued orders dated October 10, 2024, to conduct the (SEEEPC) Survey. The Survey was conducted in the State and has shed light on the relative economic, social, educational, employment, and political status of different castes in the state.

In G.O. 3rd, the Government appointed Busani Venkateshwara Rao, IAS (Retd.), as a One-Man Commission to study and analyse the empirical data of the SEEEPC Survey and other relevant data for recommending the percentage of reservations for Backwards Classes in local bodies. The One Man Commission submitted its report in March 2025, observing that the Backwards Classes continue to lag behind their population of 56.33 per cent in the State and recommended at least 42 per cent reservation in political representation, particularly in local bodies.

After careful consideration of the Commission's recommendations and in view of the BC population's inadequate Political representation, the Government concluded that it was necessary to revise the existing level of reservation in local bodies to 42 per cent for their welfare and advancement. The government has accepted the recommendation for reservation for Backwards Classes at least 42 per cent in Rural and urban local bodies in the State.

Accordingly, "The Telangana Backwards Classes (Reservations of seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025" was passed in both the Houses unanimously by all the political parties, the Telangana CMO stated. (ANI)

