Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Dalit Bandhu Scheme is providing employment opportunities to the people of the backward section of the society in Telangana.

According to the Telangana governmnet, there is no bank linkage and no collateral security in Dalit Bandhu scheme. The beneficiary has the complete freedom to select any business/activity, he or she is good at. The complete financial assistance is in the shape of grants which need not be paid back. An amount of Rs 10 lakh is transferred into the beneficiary account to start any business activity.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Woman Sexually Harassed in Muzaffarnagar, Seven Held.

Ramu, a beneficiary told ANI, "In Dalit Bandhu scheme, I have received Rs 9,90,000. With the help of this money, I have started my own business I have set up a hardware shop in the Golkonda area. I thank the Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for helping poor Dalit community."

The scheme is making people financially strong with the help of Dalit Bandhu schemes. Besides this scheme, the governmnet also gives loans in other schemes. Not just Dalit, the Telangana government helps people of other communities by giving loans and helping them to set up their own businesses," he added.

Also Read | Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma Government Extends Financial Support to COVID-19 Orphans.

Another beneficiary Balakrishna said he also set up his own business with the Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

Earlier this month, Telangana Government distributed commercial vehicles to the The Dalit Bandhu Scheme is aimed to empower the Dalit community and to lift them out of poverty.

The scheme was designed to give the Dalit Community employment, self-respect and development as it is an effective policy. Dalit community in Hyderabad under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)