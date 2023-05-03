Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI) The Telangana government would soon introduce 'ward-level administration' in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to help address people's issues expeditiously.

Under the system, ward-level offices would be set up in all 150 wards of the GHMC.

Also Read | Income Tax Department Seized Rs 1 Crore Cash Hidden in Tree Located in Congress Leader Ashok Kumar Rai's Brother's Home Ahead of Karnataka Elections (Watch Video).

State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who held a meeting with officials here, said citizens could submit their complaints and suggestions within the wards itself without having to go to the zonal or circle offices of the GHMC (as per the present system).

This will help the government quickly learn about people's problems and work to address them, an official release quoted him as saying.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Women Constables Deployed for Night Duty at Checkpoints in Jammu For the First Time.

About eight to 10 officers belonging to key departments, including sanitation, power supply, maintenance of roads, veterinary, town planning and water board, would work at the field level.

They would deal with implementation of government programmes and also receive complaints from citizens and work to address them expeditiously, the release said.

Rama Rao directed officials to put the system of 'ward administration' in place by the end of May, it said.

He suggested that the teams of personnel who would be working in the ward-level offices be readied by the second week of May. Training should be imparted to them on the aims and objectives and functioning of the 'ward administration' system.

Technology should be utilised to link the ward offices with social media, and each ward office with the others, the minister said.

Expressing confidence that citizens would get services speedily with the establishment of 'ward administration', he asked the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)