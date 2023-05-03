Mysuru, May 3: Days before Karnataka goes to the polls, Income Tax officers on Wednesday seized Rs 1 crore hidden between the branches of a tree in Mysuru.

According to sources, the money was seized from a tree located inside the residential compund of K. Subramanya Rai, the brother of Ashok Kumar Rai, who is contesting from the Puttur Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada district on a Congress ticket. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leaders Are Accountable to 'Shahi Family' in Delhi, JDS Is a Private Limited Company of a Family, Says PM Narendra Modi in Belagavi (Watch Video).

Video of Cash in Hidden in Tree:

#mysore - Income tax department seized one crore rupees which hidden in Mango box on a tree.#IT sleuth raided the house of Subramania Rai in Mysore , he is brother of Puttur congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai. IT officials continue their search and investigation.#ITRaid pic.twitter.com/iRA9cAfoRa — Aatm Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@AatmTripathi) May 3, 2023

The authorities are investigating the money trail to ascertain whether it leads to the Congress candidate, and why the money was didden in Mysuru, sources said. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Take Out 36-Kilometre Roadshow in Bengaluru on May 6.

The money found was in the denomination of Rs 500 currency notes, which were hidden in boxes used to keep fruits and kept between the branches of the tree, according to sources. The 224-member Karnataka Assembly goes to the polls on May 10, while the counting of votes will be taken up on May 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2023 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).