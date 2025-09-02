Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2 (ANI): Reacting to the suspension of Telangana BRS MLC K. Kavitha, Telangana Jagruthi workers and her supporters on Tuesday held a symbolic protest at the Telangana Jagruthi headquarters in Hyderabad against former minister and BRS MLA Harish and former MP Santosh Rao.

Telangana Jagruthi leader Varalakshmi came in support of Kavitha and stated that Kavitha's remarks on the Kaleshwaram project probe came from her emotions as "a daughter of a fighter."

"How could she remain quiet and not speak up? How could she be without emotions as the daughter of a fighter? As a daughter, she opened up and spoke. Congress only talks about 3-4 issues," Varalakshmi told ANI.

Varalakshmi further informed that Kavitha would address a press conference on Wednesday, revealing her next steps.

"Kavitha garu will address a press conference tomorrow morning and tell what steps she will take next. We will always be with her in any steps she takes.", Varalakshmi told ANI.

The suspension marks a major development in Telangana politics, given Kavitha's prominence as both a former MP and a senior BRS figure. Her fallout with the party leadership, particularly over the Kaleshwaram project and her criticism of key leaders, is expected to provide ammunition to both Congress and the BJP.

The decision of suspension was taken by the party president, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who stated that her recent behaviour and actions were "damaging" the party's reputation.

In a post on X, the BRS said, "The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC Smt. K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President Sri K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend Smt. K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect."

On September 1, reacting to the decision to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kaleshwaram project, alleged that any taint on KCR's image regarding the Kaleshwaram issue is due to BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of conspiring against her and KCR.

"In the CBI probe, KCR will emerge spotless, like a pearl washed clean... If KCR's image is tainted in the Kaleshwaram issue, the reason is Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. Despite several conspiracies against me by them, I endured. Behind Harish and Santosh Rao, it is certainly Revanth Reddy," she said.

She further added, "I am not a puppet to play to the tunes of the BJP or the Congress... KCR never thinks about food or money. But false accusations are being hurled at KCR. People will remember the Kaleshwaram project for 200 years to come. It is tragic that a great leader like KCR is now facing a CBI probe."

The Telangana government recently ordered a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project issue. A commission led by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose has already been constituted to investigate alleged irregularities, misuse of funds, and corruption in the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages. (ANI)

