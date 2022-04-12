Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI) Telangana reported 20 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,91,542 even as no death was reported due to the virus, an official bulletin said giving details as of 5.30 pm on

Tuesday.

The death toll remained at 4,111. With seven patients being recuperated from the disease, the cumulative recoveries stood at 7,87,205, it said.

The number of active cases was 226, while the reports of 391 people are awaited, the bulletin said.

