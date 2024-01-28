India News | Telangana: Man Held for Killing Father, Uncle over Property Dispute in Rangareddy

A man killed his father and uncle by hitting them with a rod on Saturday under Mailardevpally police station limits in Rangareddy, said police.

Agency News ANI| Jan 28, 2024 06:26 PM IST
India News | Telangana: Man Held for Killing Father, Uncle over Property Dispute in Rangareddy

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], January 28 (ANI): A man killed his father and uncle by hitting them with a rod on Saturday under Mailardevpally police station limits in Rangareddy, said police.

A property dispute was the reason for the double murder, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshminarayana (52) and his brother-in-law Srinivasulu.

The video of the incident has gone viral, it was shot by locals. After the incident, the police reached the spot and nabbed the accused, Rakesh.

According to the Mailardevpally Police Station, Lakshminarayana's family at first decided to sell their house for Rs 53 lakhs, out of which Lakshminarayana would keep Rs 20 lakhs. So he called his sister and brother-in-law, Srinivasulu, from Mantralayam to settle the matter.

"On this issue, when there was an argument, Lakshminarayana's younger son, Rakesh, who's 24, dragged his father out on the road and hit him with a rod. When his uncle Srinivasulu tried to intervene, he too was attacked with the same rod," said the police official.

"While taking them to the hospital, they succumbed to injuries, and the case is registered," the police official added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

